Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz’s Song Is Fantastic and a Perfect Number to Dance on This Holi! (Watch Video)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz in Mere Angne Mein 2.0 (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

The much-awaited music video, "Mere Angne Mein 2.0", featuring Jacqueline Fernanez and Asim Riaz, is finally out! Although the music video dropped online a day later (was supposed to be released on March 8), the wait has been worth the while. "Mere Angne Mein 2.0", a recreated version of the iconic song of Amitabh Bachchan from Laawaris (1981), is fantastic and a perfect number to dance on this Holi. This special track is going to be played on loop, we bet. It is a peppy number, the beats of this track will surely get even a non-dancer get all groovy. Asim Riaz and Bollywood Hottie Jacqueline Fernandez All Set to Feature in a Music Video!

Talking about the looks of the refreshing jodi, Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz, they look stunning together. Although we don’t get to see Asim grooving much in comparison with Jacqueline, these two have yet managed to win our hearts with their performances. And yes, don’t miss the shot where Asim has flaunted his chiselled abs. Jacqueline is looking gorgeous in a pink lehenga and a contrasting blouse and embellished dupatta. Asim looks hot as ever in the all-white suit. Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's Music Video Drops Today, Check Out New Sizzling Poster.

Watch Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Music Video Below:

"Mere Angne Mein 2.0" has been sung by Neha Kakkar and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Talking about the dance steps, it has been choreographed by Shabina Khan, and the mix of traditional and modern dance steps is impressive. So, are you ready to dance on "Mere Angne Mein 2.0" tomorrow?