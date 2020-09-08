Jaya Prakash Reddy was one of the most popular actors of Telugu Cinema. Aged 73, the veteran actor breathed his last on September 8, 2020. He passed away at his home in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, following a cardiac arrest. His demise has come as a huge shock for many across the industry. Telugu Film Producer Pokuri Rama Rao Passes Away Due To COVID-19.

Jaya Prakash Reddy stepped into the world of cinema in 1988. He is widely known for playing negative roles and even comedy. He shot to fame for his role in the 1999 film Samarasimha Reddy, in which he had played the character Veera Raghava Reddy. Apart from acting in Telugu film industry, he has also worked in Tamil and Kannada films and even gained popularity over there. Fondly known as JP by near and dear ones and industry members, this veteran actor was one of the finest talents of Telugu Cinema. V Swaminathan, Veteran Tamil Producer Dies of COVID-19 in Chennai.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s directorial film Sarileru Neekevvaru that released earlier this year. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, JP played the role of actor Prakash Raj’s onscreen father, who had played the role of MLA Yeddula Nagendra. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaya Prakash Reddy’s family. May his soul rest in peace.

