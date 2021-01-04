And 2020 has claimed its first death. Popular Kannada actor Shani Mahadevappa passed away on December 4, 2020 at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 88 at the time of his passing and was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. As per reports, the actor had been in the hospital ever since he tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. SP Balasubrahmanyam, Popular Singer and Actor, Dies At 74.

The veteran's death came as a shock to the Kannada film fraternity, who took to social media to offer their condolences. Celebrities like Kichcha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar expressed their condolences. Mahadevappa had been suffering from age-related illness for a while now.

Shani was a well known person in the south film circles having given hits like Sri Srinivasa Kalyana, Shankar Guru and Onti Salaga among others. His last rites will be performed today at Sumanhalli crematorium.

