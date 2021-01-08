And 2021 has seen one of its first major controversies. Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy has been summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to be questioned in connection with a fraud case. The questioning is taking place on January 8. Radhika Kumaraswamy, who is also the estranged wife of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, had allegedly received a payment of Rs 75 lakh in two installments from the accused Yuvraj Swamy, for a movie. Radhika Kumaraswamy, Wife of HD Kumaraswamy Trends as Husband is Ready to Be CM: View Pics of Actress to Know More.

When it was discovered that Yuvraj had made payments of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 60 lakh to Radhika in April before the lockdown for a movie, the CCB called her in for questioning. Yuvraj claims to be from a right-wing organisation and has charges of duping actors, politicians, VVIPs and businessmen, as per India Today. Radhika Kumaraswamy Filmography: Look at HD Kumaraswamy's Second Wife's Acting & Production Projects in South Movie Industry.

The CCB will record Radhika's statement on January 8 about details on how and why did Yuvraj pay her Rs 75 lakh. The portal mentioned Radhika as saying, "I knew Yuvraj since 17 years and he was close to my father. I didn't know what his background was or how he cheated people which I'm getting to know now."

