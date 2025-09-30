New Delhi/Bengaluru, September 30: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of snatching the land of poor farmers. Addressing a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy stated: "We know what all illegal activities are happening under the banner of the Bidadi Township project in Karnataka."

Pointing out that in 2006, he proposed the creation of five townships, of which one was near Bidadi, he said, "I conducted four public meetings with farmers, even held discussions. A majority of attendees were women farmers. I didn't acquire even a single inch of land." Slamming the Siddaramaiah government, he said: "They claim to be implementing my dream project. But now, they are handing over 500 acres to one person, 200 acres to another, and 300 to someone else - just distributing land to their favourites. They must not forget - this is public land, not something you earned or own." HD Kumaraswamy Assures Help to Kannadigas Stranded in Israel-Iran War.

"I had planned to implement the project at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore. I even secured approval from the Union Government’s Economic Affairs Committee. But after my government fell, the project was shelved. Still, I never took over any land," he emphasised. "Let Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar swear and say how many people's houses he has destroyed," Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, launching a scathing attack. DK Shivakumar Blames Previous BJP Govt for Potholes on Bengaluru Roads.

"They manipulated the original 'Naija Society' by bringing in a vegetable society from Vijayapura and made the fake one seem real. In another case, they created fake members to grab land in the name of a society. I have all the documents and proof of these frauds," he claimed. The city of Bengaluru, which was built by Kempegowda, has now fallen into the hands of "anti-social elements, thieves, and land mafias who are looting and ruining it", he concluded.

