Another tragic incident has struck the sets of Rishab Shetty's upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1. The Kannada movie is a prequel to the 2022 hit fantasy-action film Kantara. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film, apart from starring in it. Actor Kalabhavan Niju from Kerala died on Thursday (June 12) while shooting for an upcoming film in Bengaluru. He was 43 at the time of his passing. According to reports, the actor complained of chest pain at the accommodation arranged for the artistes and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died of a heart attack. Tragedy Strikes ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Again: Junior Artiste MF Kapil Dies by Drowning in Kollur’s Souparnika River During Rishab Shetty Film’s Shoot.

3rd Death on ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Sets

According to a report in OnManorama, Malayalam mimicry artiste Kannan Sagar confirmed the death of Kalabhavan Niju and revealed that he was informed bout the Kantara: Chapter 1 actor's death through the WhatsApp group of the Mimicry Artists Association at around 10:30 PM on Thursday. He said, "Members who knew about the demise were asked to contact a phone number. By 11 PM, someone from the location who knew me sent Niju's photo and asked me to contact him. By that time, an artiste from his native place had already contacted his family."

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Poster

Kalabhavan Niju, who last appeared in Unni Mukundan's gore actioner Marco in 2024, had auditioned for Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. However, this is not the first such incident on the film's sets. It seems like the prequel has caught someone's 'nazar'. In May 2025, a junior artiste named MF Kapil, also from Kerala, died by drowning in the Souparnika river near Kollur in Kundapur taluk while shooting for the film.

Boat Capsized During ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Shoot

After a couple of tragic incidents associated with the upcoming film, there is a new development about a boat getting capsized in the backwaters of the Mani reservoir across the Varahi river on Saturday night (June 14). However, Rishab Shetty, along with 30 crew members, escaped unhurt during the incident.

Hombale Films Executive Producer Adarsh confirmed all the crew members on the boat were safe after the mishap. "The film's shoot was underway in Mani backwaters. The ship capsized due to strong winds and rain. None of our team was around it. Ours hooting was going on at a distance. No one was injured, " Adarsh confirmed. ‘Kantara – Chapter 1’ Bus Accident: Rishab Shetty’s Film Shoot Uninterrupted; No Injuries Reported in Incident.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara franchise is based on the Bhoota and Kola tradition, which is sacred to the people living in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi regions. This tradition involves worshipping local deities known as Daivas or Bhootas. Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

