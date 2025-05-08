A tragic incident took place on the sets of Rishab Shetty's upcoming film, Kantara: Chapter 1, on Tuesday (May 6) afternoon. A junior artiste died by drowning in the Souparnika River in Kollur, Karnataka. According to reports, the junior artiste, MF Kapil, who hails from Kerala, reportedly went for a swim in the river after lunch break and was caught in a strong current and swept away. The local authorities and fire department immediately launched a search operation. However, Kapil's body was recovered from the river on Tuesday evening. Dancer Saurabh Sharma Dies of Drowning in Krishna River During Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ Shoot in Satara, Body Recovered After 2 Days; Shoot of Marathi Film Paused.

Junior Artiste Dies by Drowning While Shooting for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

According to Mathrubhumi News, the tragic incident took place around 3:45 PM on Tuesday (May 6). 33-year-old MF Kapil, who ventured into the Kollur Souparnika River for a swim during lunch break, was caught in a powerful current and swept away. A case has been filed at the Kollur police station, and authorities have been investigating the events surrounding the incident. MF Kapil was a resident of Moosarithara, Palliprathussery, TV Puram Road in Kerala. The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

This is not the first time an accident has occurred on the sets of Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2. The shoot of the upcoming Sandalwood film has faced several setbacks previously. In November 2024, a bus carrying 20 junior artistes met with an accident in Kollur. Fortunately, no one was injured. Strong winds and rainfall also caused chaos on the sets, leading to further delays in production. ‘Kantara – Chapter 1’ Bus Accident: Rishab Shetty’s Film Shoot Uninterrupted; No Injuries Reported in Incident.

There were reports that due to a delay in production, the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 might get postponed. However, the makers of the film, Hombale Films, shared a post clarifying that the film is not delayed and will release as planned on October 2, 2025.

