Recent reports claimed that the shooting of Rishab Shetty's film Kantara: Chapter 1 was temporarily halted due to a bus accident near the set. However, the film's production team issued a clarification on November 25, confirming that the incident did not disrupt the filming schedule. According to the statement, no crew members were injured in the accident, and the shooting proceeded without delay. Reportedly, six junior artists from the film were hospitalised following a bus accident near the set. ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’: Rishab Shetty’s Upcoming Film Set for Worldwide Release on October 2, 2025 (View Poster).

Makers Deny Artists' Injury After Bus Accident

The statement from a source close to production reads - “The news making rounds is completely false. The Kantara: Chapter 1 team began shooting at 6 AM today, and everything is proceeding as normal. A minor accident occurred 20 kilometres away from the shooting location, involving a local bus carrying some members of the Kantara team. However, no injuries were reported.” ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’: Rishab Shetty Dedicates Himself to Learning Kalaripayattu an Ancient Indian Martial Art Form for Upcoming Film (View Pic).

'Kantara: Chapter 1' Release Date Confirmed

Six Injured in Bus Accident?

According to reports, a bus carrying approximately 20 junior artists from the film Kantara: Chapter 1 was involved in an accident near Kollur, Karnataka. Six individuals sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to Jadkaal Mahalakshmi Clinic for medical treatment. The accident occurred while the crew was returning from a shoot in Mudoor in Karnataka.

About 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is currently in production. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film began filming in November 2022. Recently, a new poster confirmed the film's release date of October 2, 2025. Rishab Shetty, Jayaram and Jisshu Sengupta are part of the star cast.

