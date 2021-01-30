Ravi Teja is known for his utmost swag and his fans love to see him an action avatar in films. His next film titled Khiladi is also going to a mass entertainer like any of his previous films and the audience is eagerly waiting to see what the film will be all about. It was just a few days ago on Ravi's birthday when the makers of the film had released the first glimpse of his character and created a buzz online. Today, the team has shared a new poster and revealed the release date of the film. Khiladi: Makers Release First Glimpse Of Ravi Teja Starrer On His Birthday And It Looks Like A Mass Entertainer!

Talking about the poster, Ravi can be seen in a ravishing avatar. He is seen donning a black tuxedo with a gun in his hand. His expression is intense and the sunglasses perfectly fit Teja's look. With the poster, the makers unveiled the release date of the film which is May 28. While this is an exciting update about the film, the makers have still managed to keep other details about his character suspense and now with the release date out, fans will surely be waiting to know more details about the film now.

A few days ago, Arjun Sarja had revealed that he has joined the shoot of the upcoming Telugu movie by sharing a picture from the sets of the film. He was seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants in the picture which he captioned as, "A new start in 2021. On the sets of #Khiladi." It is being said that he will essay the role of the antagonist in the film. Ravi Teja Birthday: I Dont Want Luv, Just Do It, Mass Biriyani – 5 Peppy Tracks Featuring the Krack Actor That Will Make You Groove Instantly.

Directed by Ramesh Varma, Khiladi will also feature Dimple Hayathi, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Keshav Deepak, Thakur Anoop Singh and Anu Emmanuel in pivotal roles. Khiladi will be bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru which is touted to be an action-thriller. Rumour has it that the film will feature Ravi Teja in two distinct avatars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).