Producer Antony Perumbavoor has deleted his controversial Meta post against G Suresh Kumar following a show-cause notice from the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). The decision comes after the chamber mandated that films releasing after March 25 must obtain prior approval before finalising contracts. Perumbavoor was given a week to respond, with the chamber warning of strict disciplinary action if he failed to comply. His decision to remove the post suggests that the ongoing tensions may soon be resolved, potentially preventing an industry-wide strike that was being considered for June 1. Sandra Thomas Calls for Emergency KFPA Meeting Over Producers’ Rift on Strike From June 1 – Read Details.

The controversy initially erupted when G Suresh Kumar disclosed the budget details of L2: Empuraan (L2E), leading to a response from Antony Perumbavoor on social media. As tensions escalated, industry organisations took positions that appeared to hinder the film’s release. Additionally, reports surfaced about a potential strike set for March 27, the day Mohanlal’s L2E is scheduled to release. However, the Film Producers Association has clarified that it will not support any strike aimed at blocking the film. ‘L2: Empuraan’ vs Producers Association: Sample Cinema Strike Planned on Release Day of Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

Antony Perumbavoor Deletes Post Against G Suresh Kumar

.@antonypbvr Removed His Facebook Post Against G Suresh Kumar !! pic.twitter.com/1R92fugnll — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) February 26, 2025

Amid ongoing disputes, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce reiterated its stance, requiring that contracts for films releasing after March 25 be approved in advance. The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce’s meeting took place amid differing opinions within the industry about the proposed indefinite strike. With key industry bodies expressing concerns over the impact of a prolonged strike on the livelihoods of industry workers, stakeholders are now expected to engage in discussions to resolve the matter.

