Malayalam film producer Sandra Thomas has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time over the ongoing conflict within the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA). Sandra, who co-founded Friday Film House before parting ways with Vijay Babu to start her own production company, has now written to the KFPA leadership, calling for an urgent meeting. She has raised concerns about the decision to go on an indefinite strike from June 1, emphasising that not all producers were consulted before the announcement. The strike was proposed as a protest against rising actor salaries and the burden of double taxation on the film industry. Mollywood Producer Sandra Thomas Expelled From Kerala Film Producers’ Association for Breach of Discipline.

Malayalam Film Producers’ Rift on Strike

According to a report shared by The Hindu, the internal rift within KFPA became more apparent after producer Antony Perumbavoor accused the association’s vice-president, G Suresh Kumar, of making the strike decision without proper discussions. Producer Sandra Thomas echoed similar concerns, stating that rather than blaming actors alone, the association should have sought practical solutions for controlling rising remuneration. She also pointed out that Kumar’s remarks about high actor fees had created friction with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Additionally, she questioned actor and AMMA ad-hoc committee member Jayan Cherthala’s claims that the actors’ body had financially supported KFPA in difficult times. Mollywood Actress-Producer Sandra Thomas Accuses Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan of Public Insult and Threat; Case Filed.

The KFPA leadership, however, has rejected Jayan Cherthala’s statements, demanding that he issue a public apology within a week. They also stated that the producers’ body had not received financial assistance from AMMA that required repayment. In response, Cherthala said that AMMA's legal team would soon submit a formal reply to the KFPA’s notice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).