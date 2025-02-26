The escalating rift within Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has taken a new turn with the ongoing discussion of a 'sample' cinema strike scheduled for March 27, 2025, coinciding with the much-anticipated release of L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. This protest, aimed at addressing concerns over manipulated box-office figures and inflated star salaries, has sparked considerable opposition from prominent industry figures. The dispute has fuelled a broader conversation on the deteriorating state of Malayalam cinema. In response, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has vehemently rejected the assertion that rising actor compensation is the primary driver of escalating production costs. It is also reported that the reason to choose Empuraan release date for sample strike is to force producer Antony Perumbavoor to remove his scathing FB post against association member, G Suresh Kumar.. Sandra Thomas Calls for Emergency KFPA Meeting Over Producers’ Rift on Strike From June 1 – Read Details.

Producers Association Calls for Cinema Strike on March 27

Breaking : The Producers Association plans a sample cinema strike on #L2E aka #Empuraan release day, March 27th. pic.twitter.com/AdzGfEDF3A — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) February 26, 2025

