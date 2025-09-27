To no one’s surprise, it’s now confirmed that Tovino Thomas will play the lead in Lokah Chapter 2, once again stepping into the shoes of Michael, the mischievous chathan (goblin). The makers announced the sequel with a quirky promo featuring Tovino and Dulquer Salmaan - who is also producing - in their roles as Michael and Charlie, the shape-shifting ‘odiyan’. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

A Playful Conversation Between Michael and Charlie

The promo shows Michael, ever the jovial troublemaker, urging Charlie to stay in touch, even if it takes 50 or 100 years - after all, they are immortals. Charlie, unimpressed, calls Michael a ‘bore'. The latter insists that he and his 389 siblings are much more fun after a drink or two.

Michael then refers to the book They Live Among Us, pointing out that the first chapter is about Neeli (whom he affectionately calls “his girl”) and that the next chapter focuses on him. He teases Charlie about having read his chapter and cheekily asks if he was the one who killed Adolf Hitler. Charlie doesn’t answer, but his expression says it all.

Michael Asks for Charlie's Help

Michael goes on to reveal that his elder brother - described as dangerous and violent - is after him and Moothon (the 'elder'). He asks Charlie to lend a hand, but Charlie refuses, saying he doesn’t get involved in his “family mess.” Before leaving, Michael tosses his card at Charlie, only for Charlie to slice it in half with his sword. Michael, smiling mischievously, assures him that he will come anyway, dropping a playful threat referencing the iconic Narendra Prasad dialogue from Aaraam Thampuran: “Chattanmaaru avane kondu varum.” ("Goblins would bring him for sure") From the World of ‘Lokah’: Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas’ Character Posters Out! DQ Confirmed As ‘Odiyan’ in Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s Superhero Film.

Charlie replies coolly, “Call me. I will see then,” and walks away, leaving Michael grinning.

Michael vs His Elder Bro

The promo ends with a stylised animated sequence, drenched in the same moody red-and-black palette as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. It shows Michael facing off against his feral brother, followed by a sweeping shot revealing more of their siblings gliding ominously through the air.

Watch the Announcement Promo of 'Lokah Chapter 2':

Lokah Chapter 2 Shoot to Begin in 2026

According to reports, Lokah Chapter 2 will begin filming in February 2026, with Dominic Arun returning as director. While Tovino and Dulquer are confirmed, fans can also expect Kalyani Priyadarshan to make a cameo as Chandra (aka Kaliyankaattu Neeli), along with appearances by Vijayaraghavan and Nishant Sagar. There’s also speculation that the sequel might finally give audiences their first glimpse of Mammootty as Moothon.

Meanwhile, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has already become an industry hit, Malayalam Cinema's highest-grossing film of all time, beating L2: Empuraan. Reportedly made on a bidget of INR 30 crore, the film has grossed INR 282.5 worldwide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Wayfarer Films YouTube Channel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).