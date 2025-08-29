Actor and celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj, known for Cooku With Comali and films like Mehandi Circus and Penguin, is facing serious allegations after fashion designer Joy Crizildaa filed a formal cheating complaint against him at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office on Thursday morning. ‘Baby Loading’: Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj Marries Stylist Joy Crizildaa, Couple Surprise Fans With Pregnancy Announcement Hours After Controversial Wedding (View Posts)

Madhampatty Rangaraj Accused of Cheating

According to a report by Daily Thanthi, Joy accused Rangaraj of cheating on her after allegedly making her pregnant. Joy, a well-known costume designer in Tamil cinema who has styled stars like Thalapathy Vijay in Jilla and worked on films including Darling and Velaikkaran, said in her complaint that she is six months pregnant.

Joy Crizildaa Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Joy Crizildaa Shares Private Wedding Pics

Joy Crizildaa, who was previously married to director J.J. Fredrick (Ponmagal Vandhal), announced their separation in 2023. In July, she posted pictures of a private wedding with Rangaraj and shared a video featuring intimate moments between them, tagging him and saying that he had edited the clip. The posts later went viral before being deleted.

Madhampatty Rangaraj Sparks Marriage Rumours

Rangaraj was earlier married to lawyer Shruti, with whom he has two children. While there has been no official confirmation about his current marital status, both Shruti and Joy had mentioned being Rangaraj’s wife on their Instagram bios. Recent rumours claim he secretly married Joy, and images of the two wearing wedding rings have added to the speculation. One of Joy’s recent posts referred to Rangaraj as her “husband,” and the romantic video included personal moments, including a lip-lock, which fuelled online discussions. Director Pa Ranjith and 3 Others Booked for Stuntman SM Raju’s Death on Set of Arya’s Upcoming Film; Charged With Negligence and Culpable Homicide.

Madhampatty Rangaraj Silent on Joy Crizildaa Controversy

Amid growing controversy, Rangaraj has not given any official statement. Instead, he has continued sharing updates from his participation in Cooku With Comali on social media, leaving fans confused about the situation. Reports also suggest a separation between him and his wife Shruti, but this too has not been officially confirmed.

