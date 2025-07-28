Popular cook and actor Madhampatty Rangaraj, best known for his role in the 2019 Tamil film Mehandi Circus and his judging stint on Cooku with Comali, is grabbing headlines for a personal update. The actor and celebrity chef took everyone by surprise after marrying stylist Joy Crizildaa. The happy news of their togetherness was shared by Joy on her social media handle on July 26. However, within hours of the announcement, she shared another post revealing that the newly married couple is expecting their first child. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Confirm Wedding at 'Yogida' Trailer Launch: Tamil Stars to Get Married on THIS Date (Watch Video).

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday (July 26), Joy Crizildaa confirmed her temple wedding with Madhampatty Rangaraj and shared a picture from the ceremony. Sharing a picture of the actor applying sindoor on her forehead, Joy captioned the post, "Mr & Mrs Rangaraj."

However, hours after sharing the news, the couple surprised fans again with another big announcement. Joy shared that she is six months pregnant and that they are expecting their first child, which came as a huge surprise to many. She also shared another picture from their temple wedding, where the couple stood side by side with flower garlands around their necks. The post was captioned, "Baby loading 2025. We are pregnant. 6th month of pregnancy." Director Pa Ranjith and 3 Others Booked for Stuntman SM Raju’s Death on Set of Arya’s Upcoming Film; Charged With Negligence and Culpable Homicide.

What’s making the sudden marriage and pregnancy announcement of Madhampatty Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa more complicated for fans to understand is that Shruthi, an advocate from Coimbatore, has alleged that she and Rangaraj are still legally married. Her Instagram handle is filled with photos of her with the actor and their kids. In fact, her Insta bio still reads, "Madhampatty Rangaraj's wife," suggesting that they might not be legally separated yet.

