Mahesh Babu Shares A Heartfelt Post For His ‘Amma’ On Her Birthday! (View Pic)

Mahesh Babu with his Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Telugu Cinema, often keeps giving us a glimpse of his beautiful family. Fans eagerly wait to see the pictures that Mahesh Babu posts on Instagram, and it doesn’t take a long time for it to go viral. Today, the actor has shared a special post for the most special person in his life, his mother (Indira Devi), whom he calls as Amma. It is her birthday today and on this special day, Mahesh Babu has shared a heartfelt post, with a lovely picture of his mother. Director Anil Ravipudi Names His Baby Boy After Mahesh Babu’s Character From Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh Babu wrote, “April 20!! A very special day of the most special person in my life... Happy birthday Amma.” Even the actor’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, has shared a throwback picture of her mother-in-law on this special day. While sharing the birthday post, Namrata wrote, “Indiramma as she’s known to the outside world!! I call her ‘mummy’... a child woman, a lethal combination of innocence and resilience... she’s my reservoir of strength my version of a superwoman. Wishing her the best birthday ever... blessings and endless love Love you mummy.” Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Turn Coronavirus Lockdown into a Fun Father-Daughter Time As They Enjoy Watching Stuart Little (View Pic).

Mahesh Babu’s Post For His Mother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Apr 19, 2020 at 8:30pm PDT

Namrata Shirodkar’s Post For Her MIL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Apr 19, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

After seeing Namrata Shirodkar’s post for Indira Devi, there were some who even said that Sitara, daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata, looks just like her grandma. Well, what you have to say about that? Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu would be teaming up with RRR director SS Rajamouli for his next project. The film will be bankrolled by KL Narayana and will go on floors in 2022.