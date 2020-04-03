Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Turn Coronavirus Lockdown into a Fun Father-Daughter Time As They Enjoy Watching Stuart Little (View Pic)

Mahesh Babu, Sitara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus has brought everything to a standstill and celebrities are now utilising this time to spend quality time with their families at home amid the lockdown. We have seen them indulging in fun things from TikTok challenges to cooking and cleaning their households. South superstar Mahesh Babu is also quarantining at home and it looks like he is using this time wisely and making the most of it by being around his daughter Sitara. The actor who is usually packed with projects has now found some time to spend at home and hence decided to make it a movie outing with his daughter. Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru Sets Highest TRP Record in 15 Years During Its World TV Premier on Ugadi (Read Deets).

The actor recently took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of himself with his daughter Sitara. The picture we assume must have been clicked by his wife Namrata Shirodkar considering Mahesh Babu and his daughter are seen back facing sitting on the couch, enjoying a film. The actor in his post wrote, "Father & Daughter exclusive! #StuartLittle Streaming now! #Lockdown mode Can’t wait to watch part 2 tomorrow Let's all find our little something to do at home... loved ones will pull us all through this #StayHomeStaySafe." COVID-19 Outbreak: Mahesh Babu Announces Rs 1 Crore Donation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Check Out the Post Here:

We loved how Mahesh Babu is having a lovely father-daughter time. Most celebrities are enjoying this family time and especially the one with kids have been making the most of it. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been sharing some fun videos with his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar amidst this lockdown. Amid this uncertainty and gloom and doom brought by the coronavirus, these celebrity posts are certainly bringing us a great deal of positivity.