Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu posted an adorable write-up for the women in his family on International Women's Day. Mahesh shared a pic of his wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and mother Indira Devi, as he penned a sweet note. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "To grit and grace. To beauty and brilliance. To kindness and resilience. Here's to mine and all the women inspiring change!! #Happy Womens Day." Kamal Haasan Shares a Beautiful Message As He Wishes All Women on the Occasion of International Women’s Day 2022.

Anybody who knows Mahesh Babu knows that he firmly believes in the quote, ‘behind every successful man, stands a woman'. Mahesh Babu is among those Telugu stars who have often reaffirmed that their lives are incomplete without their women. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently working for his upcoming commercial drama- 'f' which has national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Shares a Beautiful New Poster of Mithali Raj’s Biopic on International Women’s Day 2022 (View Pic).