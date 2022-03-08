Actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday greeted all women on the occasion of International Women's Day. Taking to Twitter, the actor, in Tamil, wrote, "We called them fairies. We called them Goddesses. Now, in touch with reality, we have begun calling women, like men, equal humans. On a day that marks this, I wish my fellow travellers." International Women's Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Women's Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings.

The actor wasn't the only one from his family to share Women's Day wishes. His daughter and actress Shruti Haasan too shared her Women's Day wishes on Instagram. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Shares a Beautiful New Poster of Mithali Raj’s Biopic on International Women’s Day 2022 (View Pic).

Check Out Kamal Haasan's Tweet Below:

தேவதையென்றோம். தெய்வம் என்றோம். யதார்த்தம் உணர்ந்து, ஆண்களைப் போலவே பெண்களும் சம ஜீவியென்று சொல்லத் தொடங்கியிருக்கிறோம். அதன் அடையாளமான பெண்கள் தினத்தில் சக பயணிகளை வாழ்த்துகிறேன். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 7, 2022

Shruti Haasan's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Posting pictures of herself with friends, she wrote, "It's our day everyday ! So blessed to work with wonderful women, to know wonderful women and to be a working woman making everyday count - my life my rules."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2022 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).