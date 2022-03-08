On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Taapsee Pannu took to social media and updated fans with a new poster from her next movie Shabaash Mithu. While sharing the poster, she wrote, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias." Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Shoot of Shabaash Mithu; Actress Roots for Indian Women’s Cricket Team for World Cup 2022!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

