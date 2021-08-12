Telugu actor Adivi Sesh kickstarted the final shooting schedule of his biographical drama Major here on Thursday. The actor says he is overwhelmed with mixed emotions. "'Major' is my passion project, my journey with the film began years ago when I first witnessed the tragic incident in the news. Now as we are inching closer to wrapping the film, I am overwhelmed with mixed emotions," says Sesh. Adivi Sesh on Major Release Date: If Things Went Well, We Would Stick to Our Decided Schedule.

Actress Saiee M. Manjrekar has joined the team for her part as well. 'Major' is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sesh has immense gratitude towards Sandeep's family for their support. "I am extremely grateful to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for deeming me fit to play the role of their brave son and I hope we succeed in paying tribute to the inspirational life of our beloved martyr," he says. Major: Adivi Sesh-Starrer’s Release Gets Postponed Due to COVID-19; New Date Yet To Be Finalised.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the multilingual film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is slated to release this year.

