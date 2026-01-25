New Delhi, January 25: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday emphasised the legacy of 'Vande Mataram,' saying the national song is a prayer to "divine form of Bharat Mata" and "instils patriotism" in every Indian. In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, President Murmu also highlighted various translations of the national song, originally composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, that were vital in shaping India's freedom struggle.

"Since 7th November last year, celebrations marking 150 years of the composition of our national song 'Vande Mataram' are also being organised. This song, which is a prayer to the divine form of Bharat Mata, instils patriotism in every Indian," she said. "The great nationalist poet Subramanya Bharati composed the song "Vande Mataram Yenbom", in the Tamil language, meaning "Let us chant Vande Mataram", and connected the masses on an even larger scale with the spirit of Vande Mataram. Translations of this song in other Indian languages also became popular. Sri Aurobindo translated this song into English. 'Vande Mataram', composed by the venerable Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is our lyrical national prayer," she said. Padma Vibhushan Award 2026: Full List of Recipients.

This year's Republic Day theme is based on the 150th Anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram. A distinguished series of paintings created by Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923, illustrating the verses of 'Vande Mataram' and published in the 'Bande Mataram Album' (1923), will be displayed as view-cutters during the Republic Day along Kartavya Path on Monday. At the conclusion of the parade, a banner bearing 'Vande Mataram' will be unveiled, accompanied by the release of rubber balloons, marking a fitting tribute to the nation's enduring spirit. Republic Day 2026: Step-by-Step Guide to Create and Send AI Stickers on WhatsApp to Celebrate India’s 77th Republic Day.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's Address to the Nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day https://t.co/OwtMfqeoGj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2026

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'. While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of President of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).