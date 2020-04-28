Malayalam Actor Chemban Vinod Jose and Mariam Thomas Tie the Knot amid Coronavirus Lockdown (View Pics)

Chemban Vinod Jose Marries Mariam Amid Lockdown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another Mollywood actor gets hitched! Chemban Vinod Jose has tied the knot with Mariam Thomas amid coronavirus lockdown. As per a report in Onmanorama, the actor got married on April 28. It was just two days ago when actor Manikandan Achari had entered wedlock. He married Anjali at the Erroor Temple in the presence of the couple’s family members. Regarding Chemban Vinod and Mariam’s wedding, the former shared a picture on Instagram and announced the good news with the caption, “JUST MARRIED”. Malayalam Actor Manikandan Achari Gets Married to Anjali Amid Lockdown (View Pic).

This is the second marriage for Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod Jose. He was earlier married to a physiotherapist named Sunitha who works in New York City. They have son named John Chris Chemban. The second wedding of Chemban Vinod with Mariam seems to be a hush-hush affair. It’s a selfie of the couple inside a car that was taken right after registration, as per reports. This pic of the newly married couple took many industry friends by surprise. Amala Paul Gets Married to Bhavinder Singh Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Pics from Malayalam Actress’ Wedding Go Viral.

Chemban Vinod Jose And Mariam Thomas

JUST MARRIED 🎉🎉🎉🎉.

The Newly Married Couple

@chembanvinod 🤗 happy married life my dear brother 😘

Congratulatory messages are in order for Chemban Vinod Jose and Mariam ever since the former shared the selfie on Instagram. Tovino Thomas, Vinay Forrt, Kunchacko Boban, Ann Augustine, Amritha Suresh, and many others have wished the duo. Chemban Vinod Jose has acted in more than 50 Malayalam films. He is widely known for his roles in the films such as Amen, Tamaar Padaar, Kohinoor, Porinju Mariam Jose, Trance, and many others.