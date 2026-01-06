Veteran actress and accomplished dancer Sudhaa Chandran has broken her silence after a video of her in an intense spiritual state went viral, drawing both concern and heavy criticism online. The footage, captured during a recent Mata Ki Chowki (devotional gathering), showed the actress appearing to be in a trance-like state, sparking a heated debate across social media platforms regarding the authenticity of her devotion. Sudha Chandran Seen in Trance During Devi Bhajan in Viral Video, Supporters Hold Her.

Sudhaa Chandran’s Viral Jagran Incident

The controversy began earlier this week when clips surfaced showing Chandran dressed in a traditional red and white saree, participating in a devotional event she hosted to mark the New Year. In the video, the actress is seen jumping, crying, and appearing physically overwhelmed by the music and prayers.

At one point, the situation intensified as several attendees attempted to steady her. The footage captured Chandran in a highly agitated state, even appearing to bite the hand of a person trying to restrain her. While some fans interpreted the moment as a profound spiritual connection, others dismissed it as "fake" or "dramatic acting."

'Nagin' actress Sudha Chandran at a Mata jagran in an emotionally charged and uncontrolled state during a bhajan session. Sudha Chandran is seen dressed in a red and white saree, with a headband reading “Jai Mata Di” tied across her forehead. As the devotional singing… pic.twitter.com/PzxDv7L707 — SK Chakraborty (@sanjoychakra) January 5, 2026

Sudhaa Chandran’s Strong Reply to Trolling on Her Jagran Video

Responding to the backlash in a recent interview with Zoom, Sudhaa Chandran made it clear that she does not feel the need to defend her personal faith. Chandran described the experience as a "blessed moment" where she felt a direct connection with the divine.

She said, "I am not here to justify. I have my perception towards life. I have certain connections that I respect. Mujhe logon se koi lena dena nahi hai. Jo troll karte hai, acchi baat hai, khush rahe apne zindagi mein. What about those millions of people who connect and resonate with it? Mere liye woh important hai." She added that she has nothing to do with those who troll her and wished them happiness in their own lives, noting that she prioritises the millions of people who resonated with the moment.

A History of Resilience

This is not the first time Chandran has faced public scrutiny. During her address to the trolls, she drew a parallel between the current controversy and the challenges she faced early in her career. RIP Aman Jaiswal: Dipika Chikhlia Mourns the Tragic Demise of Her ‘Dhartiputra Nandini’ Co-Star, Sudhaa Chandran Shares Condolences.

Following a tragic accident in 1981 that led to the amputation of her leg, many doubted her ability to return to the stage. Chandran famously overcame those obstacles to become one of India’s most celebrated Bharatanatyam dancers and television stars. She noted that just as she ignored the sceptics then, she remains focused on her own path of dignity and self-respect today.

