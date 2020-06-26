Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi has turned a year older on June 26, 2020. The National Award-winning actor celebrates his 61st birthday today and the actor’s Manichitrathazhu co-star, Mohanlal, shared the perfect treat for all fans. Mohanlal has shared the teaser of Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film titled Kaaval and fans are extremely happy to see the avatar of Suresh Gopi as Thambaan in this action drama. Varane Avashyamund Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shobana and Suresh Gopi Bring a Warm Film on Love and Relationships (Watch Video).

Kaaval is written and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. Kaaval teaser is intriguing and promising. It doesn’t drop much hint about this movie, but shows Suresh Gopi in an intense avatar whose eyes are heavily injured and him holding a pistol. The teaser opens to a breathtaking view with the lead actor’s voice in the backdrop and the suspenseful background music just makes this Kaaval teaser a perfect watch. This much-anticipated teaser has been dropped online on the perfect occasion and fans are going gaga about it. While sharing the teaser, Mohanlal wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Suresh Gopi. Happy to share the teaser of your new movie Kaaval on this special day.” Suresh Gopi and Shobhana Reunite After 14 Years; Films the Manichitrathazhu Duo Starred In.

Mohanlal’s Post For Suresh Gopi

Happy Birthday Dear Suresh Gopi. Happy to share the teaser of your new movie Kaaval on this special day.https://t.co/s53UvE5p84#HappyBirthdaySureshGopi — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 26, 2020

Watch Kaaval Teaser Below

Kaaval is bankrolled by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. This film marks Nithin Renji Panicker’s second directorial project after the Mammootty starrer Kasaba. Although the makers of Kaaval are yet to announce the film’s release date, they have confirmed that it would not skip theatrical release.

