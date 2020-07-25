Most Eligible Bachelor starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni is all set to have its first poster released on July 29 at 1.30 PM. The big announcement was made by Pooja on her social media account and it has certainly got us all excited about it. The Bhaskar film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The first look poster of the film was revealed some time back and it showed Akhil Akkineni is crossing a street and now we can't wait to see Pooja and Akhil together on the new poster. Most Eligible Bachelor: First Look of Akhil Akkineni Starrer Released! (View Pic).

Sharing a post about the same, Pooja took to Twitter and wrote, "A Romantic escapade... Unveiling the Quarantine Life of our Bachelor & Bachelorette on July 29th @ 1:30PM Orange heartStar-struck." We had earlier seen the first look of Pooja Hegde as Vibha, the 'Most Eligible Bachelorette'. This film remains special also because director Bommarillu Bhaskar who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven years. Well, we are certainly looking forward the film's big surprise which will drop on July 29. Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Chemistry Garners Praises From Fans! (View Tweets).

Check Out Pooja Hegde's Post Here:

Apart from this film, Pooja Hegde was recently in the news as the first look of Prabhas 20 which has been titled as Radhe Shyam released recently. The romantic drama will see the amazing pairing of Pooja and Prabhas and the first look itself hs suggested that it is going to be an amazing one. Let's see if the Most Eligible Bachelor's new poster will trend as much as Radhe Shyam.

