Superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s new film has been titled as Radhe Shyam! The makers released a beautiful poster, featuring the lead pair in a dance pose, set against the backdrop of Italy. And one just couldn’t take their eyes off from the romantic chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja. This first look poster shows that this Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will be an intense love story. Prabhas is looking dapper in a white suit and Pooja is looking gorgeous in a red gown. Fans are all praises after seeing the first look of Radhe Shyam. Prabhas 20 First Look: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Film Is Titled Radhe Shyam!

Regarding the title of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film, fans had predicted about it much earlier. In mid-June, fans had started trending on Twitter that Prabhas 20 (as it was tentatively called then) has been titled as Radhe Shyam. But neither the lead star cast nor the makers had confirmed or denied about it. Well, fans are rejoicing as their early predictions on the title of this multi-lingual romantic drama has turned out to be absolutely correct. And now, let’s take a look at what fans have to say about the first look of Radhe Shyam! Has Prabhas’ Film With Pooja Hegde Titled Radhe Shyam?

Radhe Shyam Poster

Mass Vibes Already

Prabhas 20 First Look

Crackling Chemistry

Celebrations Started

Fans Eagerly Looking Forward To The Teaser

After a long time prabhas in a romantic look eagerly waiting for teaser and movie....#RadheShyam#PoojaHegde #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/XlebP27Iy8 — Neeraj prabhu (@Neerajprabhu7) July 10, 2020

All Praises For VFX

Film's Director Says, 'Rebel In Love'

Radhe Shyam will also feature Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in key roles. The cinematography of this period love story is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. The makers are yet to reveal who is composing the film’s music. Produced under UV Creations and T-Series’ banners, Radhe Shyam is expected to release in 2021.

