Following their intimate wedding in Rajasthan last week, South Indian superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4, 2026. The event, which will take place at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, follows the couple’s high-profile nuptials in Udaipur on February 26. A Fairytale in Udaipur: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Confirm ‘VIROSH’ Wedding, Share First Photos After Marriage (View Posts).

Official Statement from ‘Team VIROSH’

On March 1, the couple’s official team, operating under the fan-coined moniker "VIROSH," issued a formal statement regarding the upcoming celebrations. The team clarified that the reception will remain a strictly invitation-only event.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The statement cited "extraordinary nationwide excitement" as the reason for tightening security measures. In consultation with local authorities and the police, the guest list has been refined to manage public gatherings and traffic congestion. The couple expressed their gratitude for the public’s love but requested well-wishers to respect the privacy of the venue to ensure safety for all attendees.

Venue and Schedule

The reception is scheduled to begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 4, at the Taj Krishna, a luxury landmark in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.

The choice of venue follows the couple's return from Udaipur, where they held a private ceremony at the ITC Mementos. Earlier today, the newlyweds were seen offering prayers at a local temple in Hyderabad, marking their first public appearance in the city as a married couple.

High-Profile Guest List

While the wedding in Udaipur was restricted to approximately 100 close family and friends, the Hyderabad reception is expected to be a star-studded affair. The guest list reportedly includes Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who were personally invited by the couple to their wedding reception. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also along with other prominent administrative figures.

Industry veterans such as Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, alongside contemporaries like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Tharun Bhascker, and Rahul Ravindran, are expected to grace the ceremony.

Nationwide Annadanam Distribution

In a unique gesture to include their massive fan base, the couple initiated a pan-India celebration on March 1. Through their team, they distributed thousands of sweet boxes across 23 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Simultaneously, Annadanam (sacred food offering) was conducted at various temples across multiple states. A note shared by the couple stated, "You have always been a part of our journeys... we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment."

Official Statement on VIROSH Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telugu FilmNagar (@telugufilmnagar)

The VIROSH Union

Rashmika and Vijay first shared the screen in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. After years of media speculation, they officially confirmed their relationship last month, adopting the fan-created name "VIROSH" for their wedding festivities. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Seek Blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Hyderabad (Watch Videos).

The couple’s February 26 wedding honoured both their cultures, featuring a Telugu Hindu ceremony and a Kodava (Coorg) ritual.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).