The incredibly charismatic Nivin Pauly is turning 36 on October 11, 2020. On behalf of the LatestLY desk, we wish the Malayalam superstar Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Nivin, who made his acting debut with Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial debut, Malarvadi Arts Club in 2009, also has completed 11 years of acting in Malayalam cinema, and what an incredible journey it has been! Recapping Nivin Pauly’s Stunning Evolution From an Angry Young Man in Malarvadi Arts Club to His Riskiest Role in Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon!

Pauly is an actor, who has gone from strength to strength, while also having reinvented his screen image a couple of times in the process. Some of his popular films are Thattathin Marayathu, Premam, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Jacobinte Swargarajyam etc among others. He received pan-India acclaim for his fantastic and bold portrayal of a Mumbai-based goon in last year's MAMI favourite Moothon. He will be next seen in Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham.

On the occasion of his birthday, we look at 15 of his most memorable acting moments of the actor that endeared him to Malayalam movie lovers.

Malarvadi Arts Club

Nivin began his journey doing angry young man roles, and his debut film, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan has him as the leader of his club - a young guy with heart of gold. Though he doesn't indulge much comedy in here, his first scene with Salim Kumar (who is on a roll here) will leave you in splits.

Thattathin Marayathu

Thattathin Marayathu reinvented Nivin's acting career, by giving him a softer, more romantic image. And who can forget that famous dialogue - "avalu thattam ittalundaloo saare..." that had become a craze when the film came out!

1983

The wedding night sequence in this Abrid Shine film is one of the funniest comic scenes in Malayalam Cinema. Period. And that has a lot to do with the comic brilliance of Nivin and Srinda. Interestingly, Srinda had played his elder sister in Thattathin Marayathu.

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

For a refreshing change, Jude Anthany Joseph's Ohm Shanthi Oshaana has a girl (Nazriya Nazim) chase after the man of her dreams (Nivin Pauly) for years. When she almost loses hope, he surprises her with a proposal, while the audience also get treated to flashbacks of how even he was secretly in love with her all this time. It is a wonderful conclusion to a well-narrated love story.

Bangalore Days

Nivin Pauly's simple-hearted Kuttan gets a terrific intro sequence in this very likeable Anjali Menon film. No matter how many times you watch the scene, you will keep cracking up seeing him fumble through his interview with his naadan English (and still get the job)!

Vikramadithyan

Though Nivin Pauly only has a cameo in this Dulquer Salmaan-starrer, he arrives in the film's most memorable sequence leading to one of the most inspiring climaxes in recent times.

Oru Vadakkan Selfie

This comic 'marana mass' monologue is something every backbencher wants to tell the scholars of their classes!

Premam

Alphonse Puthren's cult (and pretty flawed) coming-of-age romantic dramedy has many iconic moments and dialogues. But my fave scene is the heartbreaking sequence when George (Pauly) realises that his Malar Miss (an excellent Sai Pallavi) has forgotten him in her accident-induced amnesia. Fantastic performance from Pauly in this scene!

Action Hero Biju

Another film filled with funny and sentimental moments. And when it comes to funny, how can you forget that hilarious scene when Pauly's SI Biju tries to catch a group of villagers indulging in card-gambling, and chases one into a random home! From Mohanlal’s Sarvakalasala to Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju – 7 Malayalam Movies That Ditched Story Structure and Yet Turned Out to Be Awesome.

Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Jacobinte Swargarajyam is perhaps Vineeth Sreenivasan's best film as a director, a very likeable and inspiring film. The climax where Jerry Jacob (Pauly) defeats his nemesis by being a better man in the situation is unconventionally massy. Especially when he throws in a little punchline.

Aanandam

Another memorable cameo of the actor. Though his character is referenced throughout the film as this studious dork, when Pauly finally makes a surprise entry, he is this party-loving chiller, rocking to an '80s inspired party track! Mammootty, Parvathy, Nivin Pauly and More – 10 Actors Who Owned Malayalam Cinema in 2019 With Their Marvellous Performances.

Sakhavu

Every communist would get goosebumps on hearing this!

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela

Though it was not needed, Pauly's character getting meta by referencing to one of his biggest hits incited whistles and cheers in the theatre halls!

Love Action Drama

How can we have a Nivin Pauly feature without one of his blockbuster songs? So here is the viral Shaan Rahman-composed "Kudukku" song, which also, sadly, is the only enjoyable part of this drab romantic comedy, also starring Nayanthara.

Moothon

Nivin Pauly delivers his career-best, and also his boldest, performance in this dark and gritty film, directed by Geetu Mohandas. And his best acting moment is that famous mirror scene, where he sees his reflection and recognises the stirrings of first love within himself. This is a brilliant scene, where Pauly breaks conventions surrounding the portrayal of sexuality when it comes to mainstream actors.

