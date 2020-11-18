Lady superstar of the south film industry, Nayanthara, is on a roll. The actress is all set to make her Mollywood comeback with Appu Bhattathiri's Nizhal and will be seen opposite actor Kunchacko as the male lead. The same was announced on the morning of November 18, 2020 which is Nayanthara's birthday. Nizhal's poster release comes shortly in the wake of another of Nayanthara's film teasers - Netrikann. Netrikann Teaser: Nayanthara Looks Fierce In Her 65th Film's First Look As She Sets Out To Trap A Killer (Watch Video).

The poster of Nizhal sees Nayanthara look as pretty and radiant as ever as she looks at something far away. The team of Nizhal is currently shooting in Ernakulam. As per reports, Nizahl is said to be a thriller. Nayanthara Birthday Special: Simplicity Has a Permanent Place in Her Fashion Wardrobe (View Pics).

Check Out Nayanthara's Looks Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

On the work front, Nayanthaara has Netrikann up for release. The movie's teaser was launched on Nayan's birthday and appreciation has been pouring in for the Lady Superstar. She also has films Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty! Way to go Nayanthara!

