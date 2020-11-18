Lady superstar Nayanthara celebrates her birthday today and while she hates promotional outings, there are times when she impresses us with her fashion skills. Nayanthara, as an actress is extremely reclusive. While she has a strict 'no promotions' rule for her movie outings, she's also wary of social media, occasionally making appearances on her beau Vignesh Shivan's account. And yet, we managed to bookmark all her brilliant outings from her award show and other events appearances. Mookuthi Amman Movie Review: Nayanthara Makes a Striking Goddess, Urvashi an Absolute Scene-Stealer in RJ Balaji’s Social Entertainer.

Nayanthara's fashion skills are extremely traditional in approach. She loves her six yards as much as she's keen on midi dresses but nothing OTT. Her sarees are often solid coloured and she rarely goes for prints. She prefers everything that's less glamorous and more formal in approach. One look at her outings and you are convinced that she likes to keep it simple and she never fears her contemporaries. For someone who believes in letting her acting skills do all the talking, Nayanthara considers fashion as secondary. Nayanthara and Beau Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Onam 2020 Together, Share Celebration Pics on Instagram.

Elegance is Her Middle Name

Bewitching in Black

Whoever Said Simple Looks Boring!

Nayanthara's Version of LBD

There's Nothing to Dislike in This Look

Why We Keep Saying 'Go Traditional'

As Simple As She Can Be

Besides making headlines for her movie announcements, Nayanthara also stays in news for her rumoured wedding with Vignesh Shivan. The couple is going stead since the last couple of years and their fans are excited to see them tie the knot. While neither of them has confirmed any possibility in future, here's hoping the good news comes our way very soon. Until then, happy birthday Nayanthara! Have a great one.

