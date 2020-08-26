Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are the newest celebrity couple in Tollywood and their intimate wedding celebration was still a glittery event. The couple tied the knot on August 8 and have been busy enjoying their new beginning ever since. In an ideal scenario, Rana and Miheeka would have planned an immediate honeymoon after their nuptials. And even though it may take some time for things to get back to normal, we know the destination they would prefer and like to visit on their honeymoon. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Pics: Here Are the Inside Photos from Tollywood Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony!

Turns out Rana is a huge admirer of arts and he'd like to visit Amsterdam on his honeymoon. The confirmation came in from the horse's mouth when he revealed his vacation plans during his conversation with Neha Dhupia. The Tumhari Sulu actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a teaser of #NoFilterNeha season 5. Rana Daggubati is one among her many guests this season and he made this exciting revelation during his same conversation. So well, whenever the duo decides to go for their honeymoon, you should know that Amsterdam will always be on their itinerary. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Wedding: Amul's 'Daggubutterly' Ode To The Starry Ceremony Is Beautiful (View Pic).

Check Out the Teaser

Rana and Miheeka's wedding ceremony was a very intimate celebration with only close family members attending it. The bride looked resplendent in all her multiple outfits and Rana was one dashing groom on his special day. Coming to Neha's #NoFilterNeha, it has an amazing guest list for season 5 that includes names like Saif Ali Khan, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar and Rana Daggubati.

