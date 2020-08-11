Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding happened in great pomp and shimmer! The Tollywood star got hitched to his long-time girlfriend in a plush but intimate ceremony on 8 August, 2020 in Hyderabad. The social media feed was all about their wedding ceremony pictures on weekend that were simply gorgeous. Now, when the entire internet was drooling over their pictures, how can Amul Topical not notice it? The brand instantly came up with a beautiful ode to their special day through their latest cartoon. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Pics: Here Are the Inside Photos from Tollywood Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony!.

In the image, we can see a their wedding scene where they are feeding each other bread-butter. The Amul girl is seen in saree wear holding more of those for the couple. They captioned it as, "The Daggubutterly Wedding- Rana, Yeh Khana!." Well, that's the perfect punchline now. Amul shared this on Twitter and wrote, "#Amul Topical: The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!" Rana also thanked them for the same!

Amul's Ad:

Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya with wife Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan with Upasana Kamineni Konidela etc were seen at the wedding. The ceremony was restricted to just 30 guests due to lockdown. However, they received wishes from their industry friends.

