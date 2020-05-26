Pon Magal Vandhal Song Teaser: The Fourth Track From Jyotika's Film Grabs Our Attention With Its Playful Melody (Watch Video)

Pon Magal Vandhal - Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Jytoika's courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal is one of the few first movies to skip a theatrical releasee and head straight to an OTT platform. The movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 29. It is written and directed by JJ Fredrick, and produced by Jyotika's husband, Tamil superstar Suriya, along with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian. The first promos of the film have been very well-received by the audience. Now, just two days before the release of the film, the makers have teased us with a melodious song. Pon Magal Vandhal Song Kalaigiradhey Kanave: This Track From Jyotika's Upcoming Film is the Perfect Motivational Anthem You Need Right Now (Watch Video).

The song has been penned by Vivek, Uma Devi for a musical composition by Govind Vasantha. The glimpse at the song is too quick to judge, but we liked what we heard. We hope the full song does justice to the film.

Earlier, another song titled Vaa Chellam had been released by the makers. It is a hit. The lyrical video of the song has already granted over 870k views on YouTube. Suriya’s Films Face Ban After He Takes Wife Jyothika’s Next Pon Magal Vandhal Directly to OTT.

Speaking about Ponmagal Vandhal, Jyotika has said, “It’s a crime thriller. It’s about a woman who’s been finding out about the case for the last 13 or 14 years. She has been doing her homework about it. I don’t want to reveal much of the story or underlying cause but we’ve definitely highlighted a very important social issue. And the trailer speaks it. It is about child abduction and rape, which is a major issue going on in society today.”