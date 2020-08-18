Prabhas is on a roller coaster ride with some amazing projects in his kitty and one among them is Nag Ashwin directorial Prabhas 21. It was in mid-July when the makers of Prabhas 21 shared the official announcement on the cast of this film and it features Prabhas and Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone in the lead. Touted to be a mega project, it is now heard that Darbar actress Nivetha Thomas will also play a key role in this movie. Prabhas 21: Fans Say Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ Chemistry in Nag Ashwin’s Next Will Set the Screen on Fire (View Tweets).

According to a report in TOI, the makers of Prabhas 21 have reportedly approached this south beauty to play a key role in this film. Nivetha Thomas is known for her works in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. Some of her popular projects are Chaappa Kurish, Ninnu Kori, Gentleman and Darbar. Now as per the report in the leading daily, Nivetha is quite impressed with her character in Prabhas 21 and has given a nod for it. However, there has been no official announcement made on it yet. If it’s true, it would be intriguing to watch Nivetha along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in this film. Adipurush: Prabhas To Play The Titular Role In Om Raut’s Next Film.

Prabhas 21 is touted to be a pan-world project. Produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers are planning to start the shooting of the film by the end of this year and planning to release it in 2021. Radhe Shyam and Adipurush are the other two films that Prabhas has in his kitty.

