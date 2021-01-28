The makers of Pushpa have finally announced the release date of the film. This Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna flick is all set to hit the silver screen on the Independence Day weekend. The action thriller will be out on August 13, 2021. Earlier, rumour had it that the movie was supposed to release on Makar Sankranti 2022, but there was no official confirmation on the same. Now, the filmmaker has locked the August 2021 date. Along with the announcement, the makers also teased fans with an intriguing poster. Pushpa: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Team to Kickstart the Shoot From Tomorrow.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa will see Allu and Rashmika sharing the screen space for the very first time. And so, it will be interesting to see the chemistry between the two. Having said that, apart from its original language Telugu, the film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada for pan India release. Also, rumour has it that the flick is made on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore. Pushpa: Vijay Sethupathi Opts Out Of Allu Arjun Starrer; Kannada Actor Dhananjaya Replaces Him?

Check Out The Tweet:

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Well, we bet fans of Allu Arjun would be quite elated by this latest news. Also, looks like, after Master's success at the BO, filmmakers are going the theatre route. Apart from the leads, Vijay Sethupathi was earlier roped in as the antagonist for Pushpa but reportedly he has walked out of the project due to date issues. Stay tuned!

