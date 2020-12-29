South superstar Rajinikanth's recent health scare scared the entire nation. Despite Rajini getting hospitalised only because of high blood pressure, fans kept worrying ad constantly prayed for the actor's quick recovery. The aftermath of Rajini's hospitalisation came in the form of the actor announcing that he has decided to not go into active politics after the recent "warning from God." Rajinikanth To Not Launch Political Party, Superstar Cites Health Condition Behind This Big Decision.

While a huge majority of disappointed Thalaivar fans accepted his decision as his health and well-being were of importance to them, a section of his fans, unable to accept his decision, took to the streets to stage a peaceful protest. They gathered outside Rajini's Chennai residence to make their displeasure at Rajini's decision evident.

Check Out the Video Below:

Disappointed by #Rajinikanth's decision to back out from electoral politics, his fans stage protest outside his residence. #RajinikanthPolitics pic.twitter.com/CD8ydnWuFc — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) December 29, 2020

In the video, Rajini's followers can be heard saying, "Thalaivar, why have you deserted us at this time when we need you. You have been there for us for so lonng and you have been providing us... why are you deserting us now?" Another man can be heard begging the actor to simply sit at home and give the orders and that his followers will be willing to do all the work on the streets for him. "We need you," the crowd is heard saying to Rajinikanth.

