The entire nation was on tenterhooks when Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital. After all, 2020 has been that year where nothing good has happened. Even though Rajini Sir was hositalised for high blood pressure and his COVID-19 reports had come negative, fans kept praying for his quick and speedy recovery. The hospital where Rajini was admitted to, kept releasing bulletins, keeping everyone informed on his health condition. Rajinikanth Health Update: Thalaivar to Be Discharged Today From Apollo Hospital.

After receiving an all clear in all of his reports, Rajinikanth was discharged from the hospital on December 27, 2020 and headed home to Chennai to get some rest. However, the star probably did not anticipate what was next to come. Rajinikanth Admitted To The Hospital Due To Fluctuating Blood Press, No COVID-19 Symptoms.

Watch the Video Below:

Rajinikanth's exit from the Hyderbad hospital was nothing short of a hero's welcome, for a large number of fans had gathered outside the hospital to catch a glimpse of Thalaivar in good health. Acknowledging the fans shouting to him, Rajinikanth downed the window of his car and waved to everyone. Indeed a goosebumps-inducing moment, wasn't it?

