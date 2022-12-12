Pan-India star Ram Charan, who received unanimous praise for his blockbuster movie RRR, and his wife, Upasana are expecting their first child. Ram's father, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, took to his Twitter handle on Monday to share the happy news with his fans and followers. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Are Expecting First Child! Chiranjeevi Shares the Good News on Social Media.

He tweeted, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji -We are delighted to share that Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child. With Love & Gratitude: Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobhana & Anil Kamineni." Ram retweeted his father's tweet with a heart and prayer emoji. RRR’s Awards Spree in 2022: From Atlanta Film Critics Circle 2022 to Hollywood Critics Association 2023, List of All International Awards SS Rajamouli-Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Film Has Won So Far!

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on 2012, a year before his Hindi debut in the form of Zanjeer which didn't perform well at the box office. He was most recently seen in an extended cameo in 'Acharya' which starred his father in the lead role.

