There were rumours doing rounds that Abhiram Daggubati, the younger brother of Rana Daggubati, has met with a car accident in Manikonda, Hyderabad. In fact, a picture of a BMW car was been circulated on Twitter (with the number plate details hidden) and it was captioned as Abhiram escaped a major accident on Wednesday, August 12. The Daggubati family has issued a statement and thrashed all the rumours. They have clarified that no such incident has happened and the car does not belong to anyone in their family. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Pics: Here Are the Inside Photos from Tollywood Couple’s Royal Marriage Ceremony!

The Daggubati family has urged everyone not to believe in such baseless rumours. Several reports had claimed that Abhiram Daggubati’s car rammed into vehicle coming from the opposite direction. It was just a few days ago, on August 8, when Abhiram’s brother Rana Daggubati had tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. It was an intimate ceremony that took place in the presence of family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, Abhiram Daggubati is gearing for up his acting debut. He would reportedly be launched by his father, the popular producer of Tollywood, Suresh Babu. The details of the project are yet to be disclosed.

