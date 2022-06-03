Popular actress Priya Banerjee has bagged a major role in the web series Rana Naidu which is a Hindi remake of famed Hollywood show Ray Donovan. Priya has been a part of projects like Hello Mini, Twisted 3, Jamai 2.0, and Bekaboo. Talking about the same, Priya said: "Suparn Verma actually got in touch with me for the character that was played by Katie Holmes in the Hollywood version. I gave audition for it and was locked right away". Netflix's Rana Naidu Starring Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh, Based On Ray Donovan? Here's All You Need To Know About The Series.

She further added: " This is actually my second show with Rana, I had previously worked with him on a show called Social which was a Telugu show. I'm super excited for this show because it was originally a hit show, Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman are brilliant directors and also the star cast is huge! I'm sure people will love it". Rana Naidu: It’s a Wrap for Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and Surveen Chawla’s Upcoming Netflix Show (View Pics).

On the professional front, Priya will be part of the main cast of Adhura, the Prime Video series produced by Nikhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. The series is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla. The series has Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal in the lead.

