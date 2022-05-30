Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, who will be soon together in a Telugu web series titled Rana Naidu, have finally wrapped its shooting. The show will stream on Netflix. Today (May 30), the makers announced that the movie has completed its filming as the team posed for a picture with a clapboard. Netflix's Rana Naidu Starring Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh, Based On Ray Donovan? Here's All You Need To Know About The Series.

