Rang De Motion Poster: Keerthy Suresh Wishes Nithiin a Quarantine Birthday, and Gives Him the Perfect Gift (Watch Video)

Tollywood hunk Nithiin has turned a year older today! Yes, it is birthday on March 30, and from celebs to fans, all have started wishing the actor across social media platforms. Due to the lockdown imposed in the country owing to the coronavirus outbreak, it is obvious that he wouldn’t be having any grand celebrations. However, his Rang De co-actress, Keerthy Suresh, has definitely made Nithiin’s birthday a special one not only for him, but also for all his fans. She has given the perfect gift to the actor on the eve of his birthday. Nithiin to Star in Andhadhun Telugu Remake! View Pics from the Untitled Project’s Puja Cermony in Hyderabad.

Keerthy Suresh wished Nithiin a quarantine birthday and also shared the motion poster/first look of their upcoming flick, Rang De. The first look of Keerthy and Nithiin as Anu and Arjun, respectively, is heartwarming. With Devi Sri Prasad’s outstanding background music, the chemistry of the lead pair looks even beautiful. The duo, who look deeply in love with each other, indeed make a great onscreen pair. Fans just cannot wait to see this reel couple in Venky Atluri’s directorial!

Besides Keerthy Suresh, Megastar Chiranjeevi also wished Nithiin on his birthday. The megastar, who made his Twitter debut few days ago wrote, “Happy Birthday @actor_nithiin ! You have put peoples safety before your personal life event. You are a warrior fighting to keep #corona at bay, not letting it take over our country. Best wishes to you and your fiancée Ms.Shalini.” Tollywood Actor Nithiin to Donate Rs 10 Lakh Each to the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Combating Coronavirus.

Happy Birthday @actor_nithiin ! You have put peoples safety before your personal life event. You are a warrior fighting to keep #corona at bay, not letting it take over our country. Best wishes to you and your fiancée Ms.Shalini — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2020

Rang De is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Meanwhile, Nithiin has two other projects, which are tentatively titled as Nithiin 29 and Nithiin 30. The films would be helmed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and Krishna Chaitanya, respectively. He will also be playing the lead in the Telugu version of Andhadhun (Hindi film), which will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.