SriiMurali, who is known as the Roaring Star of Kannada Cinema, has turned a year older today! On the occasion of his birthday, the production house Hombale Films has announced a brand new project titled Bagheera. This film will mark SriiMurali’s reunion with director Prashanth Neel. The filmmaker had made his directorial debut with Ugramm that starred SriiMurali in the lead and it was a blockbuster movie. Salaar: Prabhas Makes Yet Another Announcement, Teams Up with KGF Director Prashanth Neel for an Actioner.

KGF director Prashanth Neel, who is excited to team up with SriiMurali once again, has penned the script for Bagheera. The poster of Bagheera just gives a glimpse of the lead actor who looks fierce. The caption reads, “When Society turns into a Jungle... And Only One Predator Roars for Justice!” Prashanth writes, “@SRIMURALIII as #Bagheera Penned a story of valor, for my first true Mass Hero. Wishing #sriimurali a Happy Birthday.” SriiMurali responded to the filmmaker saying, “On to the next journey very soon. Need all your love and support. @prashanth_neel thank you my mass first director.”

SriiMurali In Bagheera

Bagheera is helmed by Dr Suri and produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films banner. The shooting of this film is expected to go on floors once SriiMurali wraps up with his ongoing project, Madagaja.

