Bengaluru, February 16: A traditional family ceremony in Dakshina Kannada turned into a legal crisis on Saturday, February 14, after four individuals were apprehended for allegedly poaching protected turtles. The suspects were caught on the banks of the Somavati river while attempting to prepare a ceremonial dish for their grandmother’s tithi (death anniversary) ritual.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest officials conducted a raid, discovering the group with four killed and partially processed turtles. The accused, identified as Manikantha (42), Rajendra (54), Vignesh (32), and Prashanth (35), had traveled to Beltangady to attend post-funeral observances for their grandmother, Devamma. Mysuru Tiger Deaths: 5 Tigers Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre Orders Probe (Watch Videos).

4 Held for Hunting Turtles for Grandmother’s Tithi Ritual in Karnataka

Family members reportedly intended to serve the turtle dish as a tribute, claiming it was one of the deceased relative’s favorite meals. However, under the Wildlife Protection Act, the species targeted is strictly protected, making their capture and consumption a serious criminal offense.

The operation, led by Sub-Inspector Anand M, took place at approximately 3:30 PM on Saturday following specific intelligence regarding illegal hunting along the riverbank. Upon reaching the spot, authorities found the men preparing to cook the meat. The team seized four carcasses of Indian Black Turtles, which showed signs of having been partially burnt during the cleaning process. Exotic Wildlife Smuggling Busted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport: Mumbai Customs Foil Animal Smuggling, Arrests Passenger With Albino Red-Eared Slider Turtles, Marmosets, and Kinkajou (See Pics and Video).

The Beltangady police coordinated closely with the local forest department to ensure the animals were correctly identified and handled as forensic evidence. Senior officials, including Sub-divisional DySP Rohini C K and Forest Officer Thyagaraj, supervised the handover and the subsequent filing of the formal report (mahajar).

Legal Action and Wildlife Protection

Following their detention, the four men were handed over to the Beltangady Range Forest Department for further investigation. They were booked under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. While the suspects were released on Sunday night after being issued notices to appear before the court, they remain under investigation for wildlife poaching.

Forest authorities reiterated that Indian Black Turtles are a protected species. Despite cultural or ritual motivations, the law does not provide exemptions for hunting or possessing scheduled wildlife. The carcasses have been sent for a post-mortem examination to verify the species and cause of death for the judicial record.

