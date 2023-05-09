Sai Pallavi celebrates her birthday on May 9. The South star who is known for terrific acting skills, is also quite a stunner on Instagram. Even though she is not-so regular on the photo-video sharing app, the diva enjoys a massive fan following of around 7 million on IG. Be it putting up cute pics or a few fashion gems, she's a charmer online. A scroll through her Insta feed and you'll smile for sure. In a nutshell, Sai Pallavi and simplicity go hand-in-hand and fans love her for the same. Sai Pallavi Bags Best Actress Trophy for Gargi at the Critics Choice Awards 2023! Netizens Congratulate Her on Twitter.

Blessed with a beautiful smile and oodles of confidence, the Premam star is definitely an inspiration for many girls out there. She has this fab persona, which is rare and can make anyone go wow. On the occasion of her born day today, we pick top five breathtaking pics of the actress which prove she's got the prettiest smile in biz. Let's get started. SK21: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Film, Produced by Kamal Haasan, Gets a Grand Launch (Watch Video).

Look at That Grin... Stunning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

What You Staring at? Trophies or Her Smile?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

The Best From The Lot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Beauty Lies in the Eyes of the Beholder!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Happily Posing With Fam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

So, which click from the above happens to be your fave? Tell us in the comments section below. Meanwhile, workwise, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in tentatively titled SK21 co-starring Sivakarthikeyan.

