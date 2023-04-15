The Tamil film Gargi, starring Sai Pallavi in the titular role, had opened to positive response for the cast performances, screenplay and direction. The actress’ performance was lauded by fans and critics. Sai has won the Best Actress trophy for her impeccable role in Gargi. The 30-year-old actress was honoured at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. Seeing her big win, many have congratulated her on Twitter. Take a look at some of the posts below: Gargi Movie Review: Sai Pallavi Delivers A Solid Performance In This Hard-Hitting Tale Helmed By Gautham Ramachandran, Say Critics.

'Congratulations Queen'

That Response from Critics n Celebrities for @Sai_Pallavi92 at an Critics Choice Awards ceremony ❤️‍🔥👏 A Deserved Victory indeed...Congratulations Queen ♥️🥹#SaiPallavi #Gargi #BestActressAward pic.twitter.com/ttKUUoG16P — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_PallaviFans) April 14, 2023

Proud Moment For Team Gargi

TRULY

Sai Pallavi's Speech

#SaiPallavi Speech THIS MEANS A LOT FOR ME! I WANT TO DO MORE FILMS! THANK YOU FOR SHOWING LOVE ON ME! LOVE YOU ALL ❤️@Sai_Pallavi92 🤍#CriticsChoiceAwards WON BEST ACTRESS FOR #Gargi MOVIE CONGRATULATIONS 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QDdmkRMd23 — Sai Pallavi 🤍 (@92Saipallavi) April 15, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Gargi:

