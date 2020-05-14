Samantha Akkineni Shares an Adorable Pic Where She Takes a Nap Alongside Her French Bulldog, Says ‘No One Does It Better Than Us’ (View Pic)

Samantha Akkineni With Her Pet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Southern star Samantha Akkineni has shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen taking a nap with her pet French bulldog, saying no one does it better than them! "No one does it better than us," she wrote on the image. She also shared a photograph with the dog where she flaunts her perfect skin. Samantha Akkineni Sweats It Out With Her Quarantine Workout Session (Watch Video)

"Good light, good skin, good puppy kinda day... #nofilter #bareskin #happyheart," she wrote. Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave". Samantha Akkineni is Being Productive Amid Quarantine By Taking Acting Lessons From Hollywood Legend Helen Mirren (View Pic)

Check Out Samantha Akkineni 's Instagram Story

Samantha Akkineni 's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.