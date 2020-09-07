Actress Samyuktha Hegde faced a rather terrible incident recently. She was moral policed by Congress leader Kavitha Reddy during her workout session at a lake garden, over her choice of outfit. The video went viral in no time and netizens supported the actress in the issue. An apology was demanded from Reddy. As per the latest tweet posted by Samyuktha, Reddy has apologized with a letter. She also appealed to move forward from the incident and that she accepted the apology. Samyuktha Hegde Assaulted for Wearing Sports Attire While Working Out at a Park in Bangalore, Netizens Come in Support of the Kannada Actress After Video Goes Viral.

In her tweet, she wrote, "Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere.#ThisIsWrongtoThisIsRight #ApologiesAccepted Thank you, Advocates Maitreyi Bhat & Arjun Rao for your support."

"I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake, " Reddy said. Check out the tweet and the letter below.

Check Out Samyuktha's Tweet Below:

Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere.#ThisIsWrongtoThisIsRight #ApologiesAccepted Thank you, Advocates Maitreyi Bhat & Arjun Rao for your support. pic.twitter.com/t6dC75lvql — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 6, 2020

For the uninitiated, Samyuktha and her friends were abused for their work out outfits while they were hula-hooping at a park. On the other hand, #ThisIsWrongtoThisIsRight was the hashtag that was trending on social media.

