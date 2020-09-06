Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde was recently in the news for having been subjected to assault, abusing and moral policing by a woman (who she named Kavitha Reddy) and others present at a park in Bangalore. The actress posted a video where she filmed a lady attacking her friend, and also alleged the bystanders of closing in on her and her friends and judging them for working out in apart in sports attire. The issue garnered lots of eyeballs and many netizens sided with Samyuktha. Kannada Actress Samyuktha Hegde and Friend Shamed and Assaulted in Bangalore Park For Wearing Sports Attire and Working Out (Watch Videos).

However, the other side of the story has been revealed by Kavitha Reddy, the lady in question, who is also a Congress Leader. In an open letter on Twitter, Kavitha opened up about the 'smear campaign' that Samyuktha subjected her to on social media and also put forth her side of the story. Samyuktha Hegde Assaulted for Wearing Sports Attire While Working Out at a Park in Bangalore, Netizens Come in Support of the Kannada Actress After Video Goes Viral.

My Version of the Events....SM Smear Campaign cannot subvert the TRUTH! Celebrity can use SM to make his/her narrative Trend... unfortunately Guards who did their job and Odinary people are real victims of Smear Campaign! pic.twitter.com/ddbS2cFaZc — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 5, 2020

In her letter, Kavitha firstly clarified that she was called to the park by the guards after they failed to stop Samyuktha and her friends from playing music and dancing. Kavitha also revealed that she only lost her cool and went on to slap Samyuktha's friend after she called her (Kavitha) a "Bloody bitch."

However, netizens were not convinced by Kavitha's letter and called her out for trying to police the situation and take matters into her own hands. Some even went ahead and called her a 'public liar' and accused her of trying to twist the narrative.

Ma'am but you literally said: "ನಿನ್ನ ತರಹ ಬಟ್ಟೆ ಹಾಕಿಕೊಂಡು ಬಂದು ಪಬ್ಲಿಕಲ್ಲಿ ನಂಗಾ ನಾಚ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರೆ ಹೊಡಿಲೇ ಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ." "If anyone comes dressed like you doing nanga naach in public, they should be beaten". I hope you have time to reflect on this and understand that this is wrong. — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@Waseem_BLR) September 5, 2020

Can i know your authority to handle such complaints? Are you the corporator/mla/mp/police or owner of that park? — 🇻‌🇮‌🇵‌🇮‌🇳‌ | ವಿಪಿನ್ (@vipinvijs) September 6, 2020

This old woman has got guts to publically lie. Trying to portray her as a saint when everyone has seen the live video. Which cannot be edited for sure. — Ashish (@theguyintheskyy) September 6, 2020

Ayyo, didn't you say Nanga naach and all that which is clearly recorded. What ya Kavitha aunty... Say sorry, set an example. — Arvind 🏡 (@arvindia4u) September 6, 2020

Where's the law that one can't play music and dance in a public place? Who made this rule? — There and their (@DhwaniSwadia123) September 6, 2020

Kavitha's letter also saw her strongly opposing Samyuktha's statements that she nor the bystanders never pointed fingers at their sports attire. Kavitha revealed that it was when Samyuktha "herself took off her top and a live video" that the people present there objected to the move. She also clarified once and for all that She was there in the capacity of a local resident and that her presence had nothing to do wit Indian National Congress. Well, if netizens comments under her post are anything to go by, looks like no one is buying her side of the story.

